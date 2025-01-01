The Israeli military announced Tuesday that the Israeli Air Force killed Anas Muhammad Saadi Masri, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement’s rocket unit in northern Gaza, in an airstrike in early December.

According to a statement by the military, Masri was responsible for directing rocket attacks from northern Gaza against civilians and soldiers in southern Israel, including during the Hamas rampage last October.

The military vowed to continue targeting individuals involved in alleged attacks on Israeli civilians.

The PIJ has yet to comment on the Israeli announcement.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a rampage led by Hamas through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage. ■