Israeli airstrike responsible for Syria blasts

Explosions heard near Al-Safira, a town in the rural areas of Aleppo province in northern Syria early Saturday, are linked to an Israeli airstrike, according to initial information from state media.

Syrian state TV cited a local correspondent in Aleppo, who indicated that preliminary information suggests the explosions were the result of an Israeli strike targeting areas around Al-Safira.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported that the explosions were caused by intense Israeli airstrike on the Defense Factories area in eastern rural Aleppo.

The observatory said the strike led to violent explosions across the area, though details of casualties or damage remain unconfirmed.