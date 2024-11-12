Israeli military major killed in the northern Gaza Strip

An Israeli military major was killed Monday in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Itamar Levin Fridman, a 34-year-old squad commander, “fell during combat,” the army reported, adding he was struck and killed by an anti-tank missile during an Israeli raid on the northern Gaza city of Jabalia.

The Israeli army launched a major operation in early October, claiming there was a “Hamas resurgence” there.

His death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the Gaza war began on Oct. 7, 2023, to 783, according to official Israeli figures. ■