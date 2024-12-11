ITB Berlin to focus on the changing tourism industry

By Nathan Morley

The focus at ITB Berlin 2025 is on the changing tourism industry.

Taking as its slogan ’The Power of Transition lives here’, organisers of the ITB Berlin Convention will devote the event to the transformative challenges and opportunities of the global travel and tourism industry.

The ITB Transition Labs and Corporate Culture Clash Track are new features of the programme.

In addition, for the first time the events on all four convention stages will be livestreamed to enable members of the global travel community to access the sessions with more than 400 international speakers from anywhere in the world.

The travel industry’s leading think tank will host a total of 17 theme tracks on four stages that will examine current issues concerning sustainability, technology, corporate culture and many other topics.

“The ITB Berlin Convention 2025 places the spotlight on the ongoing change in the tourism industry. Under its new slogan, it emphasises the dynamic process currently shaping the industry and underlines the need to constantly adapt to changing conditions. In doing so it cements its position as a platform for dialogue and further development amid continuing change“, said Deborah Rothe, Director of ITB Berlin.

ITB Berlin 2025 will take place from Tuesday, 4 to Thursday, 6 March as a B2B event.