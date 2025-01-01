Several people were injured, including two hospitalized, in a random knife attack in western Berlin on New Year’s Eve, German police reported Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11:50 a.m. outside a supermarket in Charlottenburg, a typically quiet district of the capital, according to German newspaper Bild.

Witnesses said the assailant stabbed indiscriminately before several passers-by intervened and subdued him.

Emergency services responded shortly after, and the suspect was taken into police custody. German news agency dpa reported that there is currently no indication of a terrorist motive behind the attack.

Police have not released further details about the incident or the victims yet, and the investigation is ongoing. ■