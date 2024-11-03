Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League on Saturday after two goals in three minutes saw it come back from a goal down to win 2-1 at home to Brighton, while Manchester City’s bad week continued with a 2-1 defeat in Bournemouth.

Ferdi Kadioglu put Brighton ahead at Anfield when he got on the end of a deflected cross from Kaoru Mitoma after just 14 minutes.

Liverpool turned the game around with two quick-fire goals in the second half, with Cody Gakpo following his midweek goal against Brighton, with another against them, when he lashed home after 69 minutes.

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal four minutes later when he cut inside from the right and fired a left-foot shot into the top corner of the Brighton goal.

Manchester City’s poor week, which saw it knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham, continued on Saturday as it lost 2-1 away to Bournemouth, whose coach Andoni Iraola has been mooted as a possible long-term successor to Pep Guardiola.

Antoine Semenyo swept home a Milos Kerkez cross to put Bournemouth ahead after just nine minutes and Evanilson doubled its lead in the 64th minute.

Josko Gvardiol pulled a goal back for City with eight minutes left, but Iraola’s men held off a late onslaught to take the three points.

Nottingham Forest moved up to third with a 3-0 win at home to a woeful West Ham United, whose coach Julen Lopetegui must again be in danger of losing his job, despite last weekend’s win at home to Manchester United.

Chris Wood continued his rich vein of form when he opened the scoring from Alex Moreno’s pass in the 27th minute and second half goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina sealed a comfortable triumph, made easier by West Ham being reduced to 10 men with Edson Alvarez’s sending off late in the first half.

Arsenal’s poor recent form continued as it slipped to a 1-0 win away to Newcastle United, with Alexander Isak’s 12th minute header deciding the game.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked flat in possession against a rival that seems to raise its game at home to big sides, while its defense continually failed to get to grips with Isak and livewire winger, Anthony Gordon.

Adam Armstrong’s 85th minute goal gave Southampton its first win of the season as it beat Everton 1-0, although there were nervous moments at St Mary’s when Beto’s late ‘goal’ for Everton was ruled out for offside.

Ipswich was denied its first win of the campaign by Jordan Ayew’s 94th minute equalizer, which cancelled out Leif Davis’ opening volley for the home side.

Ipswich was hanging on with 10 men after Kalvin Phillips was sent off for a second yellow card in the 77th minute.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace drew 2-2 in a game that sprang to life after a goalless first half.

Trevoh Chalobah slashed Palace ahead on the hour from a tight angle, but Wolves responded with goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Joao Gomes before Marc Guehi salvaged a point from a corner, with all four goals arriving in a 17-minute period.