Lufthansa seeks 41 percent stake in ITA Airways. 

The Italian government reached a deal with Germany’s Lufthansa in order to finalize the acquisition by the German group of a minority stake in Italy’s ITA Airways, Italy’s Economy and Finance Ministry has said.

A package of remedies was submitted to the European Commission, which is necessary for obtaining the European anti-trust’s approval to the merger.

“The final approval of the European Commission is confidently awaited in order to proceed with the closing of the operation. The economic conditions planned have not changed with respect to the agreement already signed,” it said.

In July, the European Commission gave the green light to the merger between the ITA Airways and Germany’s Lufthansa.

The ministry and the German company had been negotiating a deal since 2020. They agreed in 2023 that Lufthansa buy a 41 percent stake in ITA Airways.