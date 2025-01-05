Famagusta Gazette

Meloni greeted with applause at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago

By Famagusta Gazette

Members of Donald Trump’s luxury estate and club Mar-a-Lago applauded the Italian Prime Minister when she visited the US president-elect.

Meloni, who leads the right-wing nationalist Brothers of Italy party, traveled to Florida on Saturday to forge closer ties with Trump before he moves back into the White House in just over two weeks.

“This is very exciting. I’m here with a wonderful woman, the Prime Minister of Italy. She has really taken Europe by storm,” Trump told the crowd at Mar-a-Lago, according to media reports.

