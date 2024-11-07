Middle East leaders have congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election and expressed hope for greater efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

Trump, who previously held the U.S. presidency from 2017 to 2021, won the 2024 U.S. presidential race on Wednesday, defeating Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on “history’s greatest comeback” in a statement posted on social media platform X. He hailed Trump’s return as a “new beginning for America” and emphasized a renewed commitment to the U.S.-Israel alliance, calling it a “huge victory” for both countries.

“I look forward to working together to establish peace, maintain regional peace and stability and strengthen the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples,” Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi wrote on X.

Al-Sisi also expressed hope for continued cooperation during the critical circumstances the world is currently facing.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his hope for strengthened relations with the United States under Trump’s leadership, underscoring the importance of mutual efforts to address pressing global issues and contribute to “a more just world.”

Erdogan specifically highlighted the ongoing crises in Palestine and the Russia-Ukraine conflict as areas where collaboration between the two countries could make a meaningful impact.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE looks forward to “continuing to work with our partners in the United States towards a future of opportunity, prosperity, and stability for all.”

In their congratulatory messages to Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished him success in his endeavors, praised the strong historical ties between the two countries, and emphasized a shared desire to further strengthen these bonds.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a congratulatory message that he looks forward to working with Trump for peace and security in the region.

“We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” Abbas said.

Meanwhile, Hamas said in a press statement that its position on the new U.S. administration depends on the administration’s positions and practical behavior towards the Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and their just cause.

“We demand an end to the blind bias towards the occupation and serious and real work to stop the war of extermination and aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank and to stop the aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people,” read the statement.

The Iranian government’s spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday that the country is “not worried” about Trump’s victory, as Iran “has done our planning in advance.”