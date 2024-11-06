Nepal enjoys boom in tourism industry

Nearly 1 million foreign tourists visited Nepal in the last 10 months of 2024, the latest figures showed.

A total of 960,022 foreigners arrived in Nepal by October, marking an increase of 15.66 percent over the same period of last year, according to data released by the Nepal Tourism Board on Tuesday.

In October alone, 124,393 foreign visitors came to Nepal, up 6.04 percent over October in 2023.

“The rain-induced disasters in the last week of September led many tourists to cancel their visits in October. This number would have increased had the situation been better,” Mani Raj Lamichhane, director at the tourism board, told Xinhua.

Hundreds of people were killed in floods and landslides sparked by incessant rainfalls across Nepal in late September.

Tourism is a major foreign currency earner and job creator in Nepal.