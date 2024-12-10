Netanyahu appears in court for corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court in Tel Aviv where he is making his first appearance in the corruption case against him.

The Prime Minister is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases. He denies any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu is said to have accepted gifts from Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, among other things, in exchange for political and financial favors.

The prime minister is also said to have entered into an agreement with the owner of the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth to receive positive media coverage.