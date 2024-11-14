The Netherlands will temporarily impose extra border checks starting on Dec. 9 in order to limit “irregular migration and human trafficking,” Minister of Asylum and Migration Marjolein Faber has announced.

“It is time to tackle irregular migration and migrant smuggling in a concrete way,” said Faber in a statement. “The border controls will be carried out in such a way that economic and commuting traffic in the border regions will be hindered as little as possible.”

“At airports, border controls will be only carried out on specific flights where there is a risk of irregular migration or cross-border crime,” said the statement.

This measure, proposed by Faber, was approved by the Dutch Cabinet. Faber subsequently notified the European Commission, the European Council, European Union (EU) member states, and the European Parliament, adhering to EU requirements for cross-border policies.

The new border controls aim to reduce the influx of irregular migrants into the Netherlands, said the statement. “The introduction of border controls is a temporary and exceptional measure that the government is taking for a period of six months.”

According to European regulations and existing agreements with neighboring countries, individuals who do not meet entry or residency requirements in the Netherlands will be transferred accordingly, it said.

The Dutch move followed Germany’s decision in September to reinstate passport checks at all land borders to combat irregular migration, terrorism threats and cross-border organized crime.

The Netherlands shares land borders with Germany to the east and Belgium to the south.