New Zealand and France have agreed to redouble efforts on bilateral relations and Pacific cooperation, according to the New Zealand government on Thursday.

While discussing the ceasefire in Lebanon with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said this ceasefire shows the vital role of diplomacy.

New Zealand and France were taking their cooperation to the next level before the two countries mark 80 years of diplomatic relations next year, said a New Zealand government statement.

Peters also met French government officials and a cross-party delegation of senators to discuss bilateral relations and global foreign policy priorities in France before traveling to Berlin to meet with the German foreign minister. ■