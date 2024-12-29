Next year dedicated to digital transformation in Cyprus

The extensive interview that President Nikos Christodoulides gave to the Fileleftheros newspaper was published in today’s part of the newspaper under the title “Citizens Will Feel the Change”, and the second part of the statement regarding “Bases and the Cyprus issue” will be published tomorrow.

In the interview, Christodoulides referred to domestic issues and the government’s activities and set out the next steps to be taken, as well as the revised policies to be taken forward in 2025.

He referred to foreign investments and noted that he will go to the USA next April to attract new investments.

Christodoulides stated that the aim would be to attract investments in maritime and technology to the country , also referred to the plan for the return of Greek Cypriot scientists from abroad.

Christodoulides is preparing to reveal his priorities for 2025 in January, and noted that 2025 would be a year dedicated to the country’s digital transformation.