In the African country of Niger, the government has suspended BBC Radio for three months, according to an AFP report.

The authorities accuse the BBC of broadcasting “incorrect” information.

They believe this will affect social peace and the morale of their soldiers.

Communications Minister Sidi Mohamed Raliou says the block will take effect immediately across the country.

The military junta, which rules the country, has banned several Western media outlets after they seized power in 2023.