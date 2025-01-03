Nigerian man attacked in Cyprus by compatriots

The victim told the police that the incident occurred in an abandoned apartment in Oroklini, where he occasionally lives with his partner. He said that nine of his compatriots, whose identities he does not know, entered the apartment and physically attacked him.

Subsequently, as he said, his compatriots put him in a vehicle and headed towards Larnaca.

However, at some point along the way he managed to escape them and ran to a taxi office, asking for help.

An ambulance transported him to Larnaca Hospital, where the wound on his hand was stitched and a splint was placed on his finger. Investigations continue.