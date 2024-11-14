Norway chosen to host the United Nations Internet Governance Forum

Norway has been chosen to host the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in June 2025, positioning the country as the stage for the world’s largest forum dedicated to shaping the future of the Internet.

Around 4,000 physical attendees and an equal number of virtual participants are expected to participate, making it the largest UN meeting ever held in Norway, the Norwegian government said in a press release this week.

The forum, which has established itself as a key platform for discussing Internet governance, will bring together governments, the private sector, civil society, academics, and technical experts.

Norway and Russia were candidates to host the IGF 2025. Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua has on behalf of the UN accepted Norway’s offer to host the forum.

The IGF 2025 will feature hundreds of presentations, meetings, and workshops, focusing on a range of themes pivotal to the future of digital public policy.

In 2025, the IGF will celebrate its 20th anniversary, inviting stakeholders worldwide to join in advancing collective digital policies that shape the future of a connected world.