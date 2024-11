This year’s October stands out as the rainiest month in the history of Cyprus, since the Department of Meteorology has been conducting measurements.

It recorded a total amount of rain of just 0.1 millimeters, as an Officer of the Meteorological Department told KYPE.

Very low amounts of rain were recorded yesterday in some areas of Cyprus.

Only 2.5 millimeters of rain in Polystipos and 2.2 millimeters in Farmakas.

These amounts, according to the Meteorological Service, are negligible.