Poland takes over six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union

Poland took over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on Wednesday, marking the start of 2025. This is the second time Poland has held the presidency since 2011.

Under the motto “Security, Europe,” Poland will focus on seven dimensions of security during its enure: external, internal, informational, economic, energy, food, and health.

Poland’s presidency coincides with the beginning of a new five-year institutional cycle, providing an opportunity to set strategic goals, propose solutions and start processes for the next five years.

“Our presidency will therefore be an opening presidency. We won’t focus on how many matters we can finalize, but on how many we can set a new tone for,” said Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, deputy minister for EU affairs.

Over the next six months, Poland will host more than 300 administrative and ministerial meetings, including 22 informal councils involving EU ministers. However, an informal summit of EU leaders is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Brussels, rather than Poland.

A ceremonial inauguration of the presidency will take place on Jan. 3 in Warsaw.