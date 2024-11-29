Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Thursday.

Investments increased by 0.1 percent, private consumption grew by 0.3 percent, and domestic demand rose by 4.4 percent during the quarter. These figures fell short of market expectations surveyed by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Analysts at Bank Pekao described the growth as heavily reliant on inventory buildup. They called this a “crazy structure” that reflects an unexpected slowdown in demand, noting that consumption, investments, and exports had largely stagnated.

Economists at mBank pointed to the reliance on reserves as a potential sign of recessionary dynamics. They highlighted that the surge in inventories signals caution among businesses due to weakened demand.

Despite the concerns, analysts expressed cautious optimism about the final quarter. Early indications suggest that Q4 has started on a stronger footing, with better demand dynamics expected to lift overall performance in the coming months.