Putin and Salman Al Saud discuss ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, Gaza

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis in a phone call on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, both leaders praised the strong relations between their countries and highlighted efforts to enhance cooperation, according to the SPA, adding that they also addressed issues of mutual interest.

The Kremlin, in a separate statement, said the two leaders emphasized the importance of continued close coordination within OPEC+, underlining the effectiveness and timeliness of the group’s actions to maintain balance in the global energy market.

Additionally, the Kremlin said the two leaders discussed the complex situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, noting that their respective countries share similar principled approaches to Middle East peace efforts. ■