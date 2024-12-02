Putin approves federal budget for 2025, revenues projected at 40.3 trillion rubles

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the federal budget for 2025 and the planned period of 2026-2027, according to a document released on the legal-acts portal on Sunday.

Russia’s revenues in 2025 are projected to reach about 40.3 trillion rubles (378.5 billion U.S. dollars), while expenditures are expected to amount to over 41 trillion rubles (390 billion dollars), resulting in a deficit of 0.5 percent of GDP, according to the budget.

Russia’s GDP is projected to reach 214.5 trillion rubles (2.02 trillion dollars) in 2025, rising to 230.5 trillion rubles (2.17 trillion dollars) in 2026 and 248.3 trillion rubles (2.33 trillion dollars) in 2027. Inflation is forecasted to remain below 4.5 percent in 2025 and 4 percent in the following years.

Key priorities outlined in the budget include fulfilling social obligations, ensuring national security and defense, advancing technological sovereignty, and developing infrastructure, with a total of 21 trillion rubles (197.3 billion dollars) allocated for social policies, 14 trillion rubles (131.5 billion dollars) for defense and law enforcement, and 14 trillion rubles (131.5 billion dollars) for national economic development over the next three years. ■