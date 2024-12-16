Qatar and Turkey reopen embassies in Syria

Both Turkey and Qatar have reopened their embassies in Damascus after the Assad regime has fallen.

Turkey reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital on Saturday, twelve years after it was closed due to the civil war in Syria.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler also says that Turkish authorities are ready to provide military support to Syria’s new rulers if a request is made.

Qatar closed its embassy in Damascus in 2011 when the popular uprising against the Assad regime, which developed into a civil war, began.