Roman era statue discovered in Athens

Greek archaeologists have unearthed a Roman era statue in Athens, the country’s culture ministry has said.

The headless statue, made of white marble, depicts a nude male figure resembling a god in Greek mythology.

The statue which is in good condition, was found a few hundred meters from the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus, at the foot of the Acropolis hill.

During the Roman era, at the foot of the hill luxurious houses were constructed, and these houses were decorated with mosaics and sculptures, the ministry said.

Similar finds have been recorded in recent years during infrastructure development in the Greek capital.