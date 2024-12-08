Russia: 12 accused of planning a large-scale terrorist attack

Twelve individuals accused of planning a large-scale terrorist attack have been detained in Russia’s southern Dagestan Republic, local media reported Saturday.

Law enforcement officers seized two improvised explosive devices, a ton of ammonium nitrate, as well as weapons and ammunition during searches of the suspects’ homes, according to a statement from the local security service cited by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

The suspects have confessed to the planned attack, the statement said.

Dagestan, located in the North Caucasian region, is one of Russia’s most linguistically and ethnically diverse regions with a predominantly Muslim population.