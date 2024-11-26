Scammers in Cyprus impersonate banks in WhatsApp fraud

Police in Cyprus are recommending caution in relation to a new phone fraud where callers present themselves as online bank assistants.

The new scam, perpetrated with phone calls through WhatsApp, sees the caller falsely pretending to be employees of a well-known online banking institution.

Scammers falsely inform unsuspecting victims that, for the security of their bank account, they must provide and indicate during the video call, identification and bank card details.

After the victim reveals the aforementioned information, the perpetrators steal the available balances of his bank account.

Police are advising the public not to respond to the calls, nor disclose sensitive information such as passwords, one-time passwords, PINs, account details, identification details and bank card/account details.

Citizens are also advised to verify the identity of callers by contacting the official customer support channels of banking institutions.