Famagusta Gazette

Thu. Jan 9th, 2025
Sisi emphasizes need to implement the two-state solution

By Famagusta Gazette

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi emphasized on Thursday the need to implement the two-state solution “as the only option for achieving sustainable peace and stability in the region.”

The Egyptian leader made the remarks during a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Cairo, where they discussed ways to develop relations between Egypt and the European Union (EU) and addressed regional issues of mutual concern, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sisi stressed the necessity of “preventing further escalation of the conflict” between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, highlighting “Egypt’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of hostages and captives, and facilitate humanitarian aid access to the Strip.”

He also underscored Egypt’s keenness on the unity, security, and stability of Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia.

For her part, Metsola expressed the EU’s deep appreciation for the role Egypt plays in safeguarding regional stability and security, stressing the EU’s interest to further enhance coordination and consultation with Egypt on all issues of mutual interest, according to the Egyptian presidency.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive in Gaza to retaliate a rampage by Hamas militants through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and nearly 250 taken hostage.

Since then, Israeli attacks on Gaza has killed 46,006 Palestinians and wounded 109,378 others, according to the latest update released by Gaza’s health authorities on Thursday.

