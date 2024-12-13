Sudan is the largest humanitarian crisis ever recorded, according to the aid organization IRC with a total of 30.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

“The country’s population accounts for 10 percent of all those in need of humanitarian assistance, even though they make up only one percent of the world’s population,” said a report from the International Rescue Committee (IRC) released on Wednesday.

The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF militia has been ongoing since April 2023. The brutal conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced 14 million people.

Nearly 26 million people are suffering from acute food shortages, according to the UN.

The IRC report identifies the 20 countries in the world most at risk of a worsening humanitarian situation, with Sudan at the top of the list for the second year in a row.