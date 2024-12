Around 50 tons of medical equipment from the EU have arrived in Turkey and will be sent from there to Syria on New Year’s Eve.

The shipment consists of 80,000 emergency surgical kits, anesthesia equipment, intravenous fluids, sterilization equipment and medicines to prevent disease outbreaks.

The equipment was sent from an EU warehouse in Dubai on a plane that landed in Istanbul on Thursday. From there, the supplies will be driven to the Syrian border, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.