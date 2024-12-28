Cyprus: Murder probe after Ukrainian found dead in Limassol

The Police are investigating a case of premeditated murder, with the victim being 62-year-old Vitaly Shostak, from Ukraine, a resident of Limassol.

To facilitate the investigations, the victim’s 63-year-old wife was arrested and taken into custody, reports CyBC Radio.

She is expected to appear before the Limassol court this morning for a detention order.

At 9.40 last night, a 63-year-old resident of Limassol called the police, asking for help and an ambulance to go to her apartment.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found Vitaly Shostak, 62, from Ukraine, in the living room of his apartment, suffering from a stab wound to the chest. A kitchen knife was recovered from the scene as evidence.