Trump asks for postponement of TikTok ban

US President-elect Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to delay a law that would ban TikTok from January 19, the day before his own inauguration as president, AFP reports.

The app would be banned if it were not sold from its Chinese owners. TikTok is very popular in the United States, but also very controversial on a political level.

Trump’s lawyers write that the law should be postponed because the case is complicated, and because it would give Trump an opportunity to reach a political solution.