In a statement to Reuters, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the Syrian uprising that last week overthrew Syrian President Bashir al-Assad, said he would work to disband the regime’s security forces.

According to al-Jolani, HTS also cooperates with international organizations to secure locations where chemical weapons may be located.

The US and the Pentagon say in a separate statement that they welcome the rebel leader’s promises, but that they will wait and see what kind of action is taken.