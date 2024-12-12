Tourism expenditure in Malta reaches 2.9 billion euros

By Nathan Morley

Malta International Airport welcomed over 8.3 million passengers between January and November this year, the airport announced on Wednesday.

Marking a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year, this strong performance has already confirmed 2024 as the airport’s best-performing year to date.

In November alone, 630,637 passengers passed through the airport, reflecting a double-digit growth of 19.2 percent compared to November 2023. This rise in passenger numbers was accompanied by a 19.8 percent increase in aircraft movements and an 18.3 percent boost in seat capacity over the same month in 2023.

According to the latest figures from the National Statistics Office, inbound tourists for the first ten months of 2024 totaled 3,108,352. Total tourism expenditure was estimated at 2.9 billion euros (3.04 billion U.S. dollars). ■