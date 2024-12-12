At least 33 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, hospital claims

New Israeli airstrikes in the northern and central Gaza Strip have killed at least 33 people, including eight from the same family, Palestinian hospital sources said.

“We have received distress calls from neighbors and people who are trapped, but we are unable to leave the hospital due to the continuing risk,” Kamal Adwan Hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya told the AP news agency.

Hospital records seen by the AP show that at least 19 people were killed in the one Israeli attack. Among the victims were four children, their parents and two grandparents.

The Israeli military says the attack on Wednesday night targeted a militant Hamas member near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.