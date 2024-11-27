The Ambassador of Cyprus to the Sultanate of Oman presents his credentials

At an official ceremony held at the Al Barakah Palace in Muscat, on Thursday, 14 November 2024, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Sultanate of Oman, Mr Agis Loizou, presented his credentials to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman.

During the private audience that followed, Ambassador Loizou conveyed to His Majesty the warm greetings of the President of the Republic, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, and referred to the excellent level of bilateral relations of the two countries, emphasising his commitment to work for their further enhancement. At the same time, he expressed gratitude for the warm and longstanding friendship of the Omani government towards the Republic of Cyprus.

His Majesty reciprocated the warm greetings of President Christodoulides and referred to the visit be paid to the Republic of Cyprus prior to assuming the Throne as Sultan of Oman. He also expressed his satisfaction for the excellent level of bilateral relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the Sultanate of Oman, underlining his wish, as well as that of his government, for further strengthening and deepening these ties.