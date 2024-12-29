Three dead, scores shaken after failed France – UK migrant crossing

In a failed attempt to cross the Strait of Dover from France to England, at least three migrants died on Sunday night.

Around 50 people were found in the water and on the beach at Sangatte in France after the accident.

Among them were four people who were taken to hospital. Three people were found unconscious in the water and died.

An investigation into the accident has been launched in Boulogne-sur-Mer. Local authorities believe there were more people on the boat than it was designed to carry.

2024 has been one of the deadliest years for migrants attempting the journey between France and England, with at least 76 people losing their lives.