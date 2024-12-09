Tunisia looks forward to scaling up economic integration with Libya, Tunisian Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri was quoted as saying by the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

In an opening statement at the 38th edition of the country’s Business Days held in east-central Tunisian city of Sousse, Maddouri said that economic integration between the two countries can be achieved by increasing bilateral investments, facilitating the movement of people and goods, and expanding the fields of cooperation.

At the same event, Libyan Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Health Minister Ramadan Abu Janah stressed the need to direct the two countries’ efforts towards the development of legislation, particularly in the banking sector, and to further promote trade in order to strengthen their economic integration.

The Libyan official also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in culture, tourism, higher education, and scientific research.