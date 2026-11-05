Turkey aims to get about 70% of its energy from renewables by 2040

Turkey aims to get about 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2040, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, adding that the plan envisions billions of dollars in investment in power generation and infrastructure.

The “National Energy 2040” vision, which outlines Turkey’s new energy strategy, will be made public ahead of the U.N. climate change conference, COP31, in Antalya, the ministry said. Bayraktar will present the details at a launch event at the presidential Dolmabahce working office in Istanbul. Senior executives from public and private companies, representatives of civil society groups and national and international media are expected to attend.

Bayraktar said the world has faced a series of challenges in recent years, especially in energy, and that the new vision takes into account global developments and Turkey’s future needs.

“In line with the Turkey Century vision, we are working toward the goal of a fully energy-independent Turkey,” he said. “Our goal of full energy independence requires us to transform the entire system together, from production to transmission, from distribution to consumption.”