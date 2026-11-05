Turkey’s exports to neighboring countries rise 2.3% to $23.4 billion

Turkey exported $23.43 billion in goods to seven neighboring countries in the first 10 months of the year, up 2.3% from $22.91 billion in the same period of 2025, according to Trade Ministry data.

The seven countries are Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Greece. Turkey’s total exports rose 5.5% over the period to $236.84 billion.

Iraq was the top neighboring market, at about $7.5 billion. Bulgaria followed with $4.4 billion, Greece with $2.8 billion and Georgia with $2.4 billion.

Exports grew fastest to Georgia, up about 17.8%, followed by Syria, up 16.5%, and Bulgaria, up 14.8%.

By sector, chemicals led, with $4.42 billion in sales to the seven countries. Grains, pulses, oilseeds and related products came next at $2.39 billion, followed by furniture, paper and forest products at $1.83 billion. Ornamental plants were the smallest category, at $25.4 million.

The figures cover Turkey’s land neighbors. Trade with Nakhchivan is excluded because no official data exists, and there is no direct official overland trade with Armenia.