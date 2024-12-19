Turkey says rebel group HTS should be removed from terror list

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that world powers should remove the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), which recently took power in Syria, from their terrorist list, the AFP news agency reported.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the uprising that overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, also called for the terrorist label to be removed in an interview with the BBC. He emphasized that they did not attack civilians when they moved south and took Damascus.

HTS were victims of the Assad regime’s crimes, and victims should not be treated in the same way as their oppressors, he says in the BBC interview.

Sharaa further rejects any comparison with the Taliban in Afghanistan.