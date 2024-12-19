Israel says it intercepted Yemeni rocket

The Israeli military (IDF) said on Thursday it intercepted a rocket fired from Yemen. Later, attacks were reported on two cities in Yemen.

Israel’s air defenses “intercepted a rocket launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory,” a statement said, adding that alarms were raised in several parts of the country due to possible rocket debris.

It is the second time this week that Israel has intercepted a rocket from Yemen. The first time was on Monday, and the Houthis later claimed responsibility.

Later on Thursday, Yemen’s capital Sana’a and the Hodeida region were hit by airstrikes, according to the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV channel.