Turkish Airlines, Türkiye’s flag carrier, enters Guinness World Record book

Turkish Airlines, Türkiye’s flag carrier, has been awarded the Guinness World Record (GWR) for “flying to the most countries” in the world.

From September 2023 to September 2024, the airline operated flights to 120 countries, earning the title for the most countries served by an airline, as announced by the GWR on Thursday.

Bilal Eksi, general manager of Turkish Airlines, received the record certificate at a ceremony held at Santiago Airport following the airline’s inaugural flight to Chile on Thursday.

With this new route, Turkish Airlines now connects to 131 countries, according to the GWR.