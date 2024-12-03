Türkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), resumes flights to Beirut

Türkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), on Tuesday decided to resume its flights to Beirut following a ceasefire deal agreed upon by Israel and Lebanon.

Flights to Beirut will resume on Wednesday with a single daily flight, and the frequency will be increased to two daily flights starting from Dec. 6, said THY in a statement on its website.

The flights will return to a regular schedule of four daily flights starting from Dec. 11, the statement added.

THY suspended its flights to and from Beirut in September, citing increased risks due to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire deal effective from Nov. 27, paving the way for an end to a nearly 14-month conflict largely linked to the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip. ■