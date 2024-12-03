Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership, pledging to contribute 150 million U.S. dollars to the initiative over the next 10 years.

The announcement was made during the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) currently underway in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

According to a press release by the COP16 presidency, the initiative also received additional pledges of 1 billion dollars from the OPEC Fund for International Development and the Islamic Development Bank, respectively.

The partnership aims to boost preparedness against droughts through measures including assessing drought risks, improving early warning systems, promoting sustainable agriculture and drought-resistant crops, facilitating financing for improved water infrastructure, and offering insurance solutions for small farmers.

Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley introduced the initiative at the opening ceremony of the COP16, urging countries and organizations worldwide to join the initiative to strengthen global capacity to address drought challenges and limit their impact on vulnerable communities. ■