Turkish police detained 77 suspects allegedly linked to Islamic State

Turkish police detained 77 suspects allegedly linked to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) in a large-scale operation across the country on Tuesday.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the operation was part of an investigation into the financing of IS conducted by the prosecutors of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the western port city of Izmir.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 114 suspects, and 77 of them have been captured in simultaneous raids across 32 provinces so far, Anadolu reported.

Efforts are still underway to capture 29 other wanted suspects, while eight remain abroad.

During the raids, authorities also seized a large number of digital materials and banned publications.

Türkiye, which designated IS as a terrorist organization in 2013, has faced multiple attacks by the group in recent years. In response, Turkish security forces have intensified counter-terrorism operations nationwide, targeting suspected members and supporters. ■