Two drone attacks in northern Israel, Iraqi militants claim responsibility

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Saturday claimed responsibility for two drone attacks in northern Israel.

In online statements, the group said its fighters launched separate drone attacks, one on a “vital site” and the other on a “military site” in northern Israel.

It did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

The Israel Defense Forces said on its X account Saturday that the Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial object that made its way from the east before it cross into the Israeli territory overnight.

The Iraqi militia group noted that the drone attacks were carried out “in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” adding it would continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds at an escalating pace.”

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and U.S. positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Sept. 23.