Ukraine: Russian ballistic missile attack killed at least 11 people

A Russian ballistic missile attack killed at least 11 people and injured 89 others in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy on Sunday evening, the State Service for Emergencies said on Monday.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, one missile hit a nine-story apartment building within a densely populated residential area, while another struck critical infrastructure, leaving the city without power.

The strikes damaged at least six apartment buildings and 14 vehicles, forcing about 400 people to evacuate.