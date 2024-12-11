What next for the 14,000 Syrians in Cyprus?

Data on the number of Syrians living in Cyprus is being discussed in the local press, after the dramatic events in the country over the last few days.

Phileleftheros addressed the issue of what Cyprus will gain and lose as a result of Syrians starting to return to their country following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.

The newspaper notes that the number of Syrians residing in Cyprus ranges between 12,000 and 14,000, and stated that if thousands of them return to their country, savings will be made on state handouts.

Noting that Syrians are the third country with the largest population in Cyprus after the United Kingdom and Russia, the newspaper says the number of Syrians in Cyprus is 13,096, based on the figures updated on October 1, 2021 and last August.

According to the report, of the 13,096 Syrians, 8,470 are men and 4,626 are women.

There are 3,148 Syrians living in Nicosia; 72 in the Paralimni, 553 in Larnaca; 4,860 in Limassol and 4,193 in Paphos.

On the same issue, Politis newspaper notes that the business world also turned its attention to the developments in Syria given there are many Syrians in the labor market and especially in the construction sector, sparking fears there could be a shortage of workers if many return home.