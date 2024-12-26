200,000 homes in Bosnia and Herzegovina without power for second day

More than 200,000 homes in Bosnia and Herzegovina were without power for the second day in a row on Wednesday after a snowstorm, Reuters reports.

Towns and villages in northwestern and central Bosnia experienced power outages, according to the country’s power company.

Many roads were still blocked, cutting off access to towns and villages.

In Croatia, emergency crews rescued 48 people who were caught in an avalanche in the Lika region.

In Slovenia, strong winds and snow prevented a rescue helicopter from reaching hikers in the Alps.

In western Serbia, 10,000 homes were without power for much of Wednesday, according to Tanjug news agency.