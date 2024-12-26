Owner: Russian cargo ship was subjected to “terror”

On Christmas Eve, the Russian civilian cargo ship “Ursa Major” sank in the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship is owned by the Russian company Oboronlogistics, which transports and stores goods for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Now the company says the ship sank as a result of three explosions in what is being called a “terrorist attack,” the Russian state-controlled news agency Ria Novosti reports .

Officially, the ship was to sail from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok on Russia’s east coast. But Ukraine believes the ship was actually to pick up Russian weapons and military equipment from Syria.

Two of the ship’s 16 crew members are still missing. 14 were rescued ashore after the sinking.